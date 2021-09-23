Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,687 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of SEI Investments worth $27,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SEIC. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $58.45 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

