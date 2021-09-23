Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,301 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $119,041.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Tetra Tech stock opened at $145.61 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.47 and a 52 week high of $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.76.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. Research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

