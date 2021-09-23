Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,397 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,616,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Viavi Solutions worth $28,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,990,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 12,301 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIAV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

VIAV stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $40,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,361 shares of company stock valued at $286,520. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

