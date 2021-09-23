Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 538 Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,353 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Stamps.com worth $25,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stamps.com by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total value of $503,932.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,932.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $991,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,497 shares of company stock worth $53,987,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group downgraded Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

STMP opened at $328.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.26. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.22 and a 1 year high of $329.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.91 and a beta of 0.45.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). Stamps.com had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $191.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Research analysts expect that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

