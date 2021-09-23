Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 237 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.4% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 246.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 226,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at $13,599,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $182.60 and a 52-week high of $280.99.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.70.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

