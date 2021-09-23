Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.6% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $363,000. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in PayPal by 7.4% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 189.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 63.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.86. 363,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,510,238. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $283.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.14. The firm has a market cap of $328.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.81 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

