Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 13,055 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,055 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,127,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $220.54. The stock had a trading volume of 589,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,159,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.16. The company has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

