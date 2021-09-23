Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.44. 56,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,749. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.46.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

