Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 1,770 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 4.8% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $51,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $5.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $228.29. The stock had a trading volume of 387,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,221,237. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.72. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $444.70 billion, a PE ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

