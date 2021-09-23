Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Progress Software stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.21. 375,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

