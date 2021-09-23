Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE PRLB traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.64. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $67.19 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 6.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 12,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

