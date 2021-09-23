Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.00

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.00 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 25 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Provident Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 17.52, a current ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Provident Financial Plc engages in the business of supplying personal credit products. It operates through four segments: Vanquis Bank, Consumer Credit Division, Moneybarn and Central. The Vanquis Bank segment issues credit cards to people who are often declined by mainstream card providers. The Consumer Credit division segment offers home credit loans; online lending; and operates as loan guarantor.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.