Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)
Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.
