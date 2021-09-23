Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.62 and last traded at $21.62. Approximately 120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 111,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLSE shares. Stephens started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. The company has a market cap of $646.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.63.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. 10.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

