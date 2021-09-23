PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 266.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PHM opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

