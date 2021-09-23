Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM) traded down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91. 133,787 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 644,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Pure Gold Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial cut their price target on shares of Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.16.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$380.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.