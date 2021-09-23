PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 138.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PureCycle Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

NYSE:PCT opened at $12.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26. PureCycle Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $35.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael E. Dee purchased 4,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $49,986.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,025,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,237,531.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 2,225.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 38,836 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in PureCycle Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 17,343,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,173,000 after purchasing an additional 161,062 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $805,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

