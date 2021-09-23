Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.