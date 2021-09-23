Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Horizon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.
First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.
NYSE FHN opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. First Horizon has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.
In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.
