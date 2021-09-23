Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Increased by Analyst

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.69) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.70). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCRR. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist dropped their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wedbush cut TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 68,839 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in TCR2 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

