Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Eaton Co. plc Cut by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eaton in a report issued on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus boosted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.06.

NYSE ETN opened at $156.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Eaton has a twelve month low of $98.05 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Eaton by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

