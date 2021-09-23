QChi (QCH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,420.00

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. QChi has a market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QChi has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One QChi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QChi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00055724 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00126909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00012528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00044195 BTC.

QChi Profile

QChi (CRYPTO:QCH) is a coin. QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,756,240 coins. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

According to CryptoCompare, “QChi is designed for peer to peer transactions aimed at computer, gaming, health and tourism capital market. It enables easy p2p asset transfer based on blockchain. Chi (Q-Chi) can be broken down to mean quantum essence of life, is attempting to harness the disruptive blockchain technology to power the marketing, health, and gaming industry. Providing a sustainable chain/supply while bringing future financial opportunities and increase in value to its participants. “

Buying and Selling QChi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QChi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QChi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QChi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.