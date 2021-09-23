QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,180,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,169,797,000 after purchasing an additional 410,004 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 89.1% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 18,375 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 30.7% in the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $133.01 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.27 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.