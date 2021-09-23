Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 4,134 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after purchasing an additional 842,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after purchasing an additional 505,843 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 553,404 shares during the period.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.09%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.06.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

