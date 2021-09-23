Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 40,826 Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 40,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $776,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.76.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $110.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

