Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR opened at $324.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $231.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $201.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.53.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

