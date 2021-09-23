Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Clean Harbors by 2.4% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $101.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $214,935.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

