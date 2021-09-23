QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 163.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape stock opened at $23.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion and a PE ratio of -60.54. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506 over the last three months.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on QS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

