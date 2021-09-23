QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 914,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 13,413,055 shares.The stock last traded at $26.42 and had previously closed at $23.61.

QS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $30.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion and a PE ratio of -66.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $4,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University grew its stake in QuantumScape by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after purchasing an additional 42,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after purchasing an additional 686,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

