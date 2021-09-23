Quark (QRK) Price Reaches $0.0277 on Top Exchanges

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 23rd. During the last week, Quark has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0277 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $7.59 million and $1,326.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000240 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 274,375,446 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

