Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $157.78.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 20.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,869,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 10.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $153.52. 891,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.32 and a 200-day moving average of $136.41. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

