QuickSwap Price Down 23.3% Over Last 7 Days (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 23rd. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $126.73 million and approximately $25.09 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, QuickSwap has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can now be bought for $387.44 or 0.00888178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002294 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00070233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00113241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00166517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,712.38 or 1.00206268 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,073.89 or 0.07046598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.10 or 0.00781942 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

