QuickX Protocol Market Cap Tops $5.68 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 23rd. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.68 million and approximately $29,266.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002736 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00134582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00044927 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QCX is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

