Radix Reaches Market Cap of $93.92 Million (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 23rd. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $93.92 million and $2.92 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00055702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.00135361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00012674 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00045350 BTC.

About Radix

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

