RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 1,026.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,088,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,759,000 after acquiring an additional 101,658 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 65,111 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 685,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RadNet stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RDNT. TheStreet lowered RadNet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays began coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upped their target price on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.25.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Swartz bought 4,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.47 per share, for a total transaction of $151,250.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.