Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 1,609 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WASH opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $868.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In related news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock worth $118,422 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

