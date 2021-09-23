Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $514,000 Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 12.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 239,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,328,000 after buying an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 73.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 22,133 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 14.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 2.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.14.

In related news, EVP Cardenas Jorge De sold 8,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $425,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,151.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $241,842.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,492. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACC opened at $49.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 706.24, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.85 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.29.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 0.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.