Ramius Advisors LLC Invests $199,000 in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

NASDAQ AFAQU opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.89. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $10.09.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

