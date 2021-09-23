Ramius Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Ramius Advisors LLC reduced its position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC’s holdings in Authentic Equity Acquisition were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth $307,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEAC opened at $9.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $9.87.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

