Raymond James Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNI. UBS Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.56.

NYSE CNI opened at $115.00 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $98.69 and a 1 year high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $111.06.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4827 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

