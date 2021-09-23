Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RJF. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $143.33 to $136.67 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.33 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Raymond James from $102.67 to $103.33 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $88.67 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.18.

Raymond James stock opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.28. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 33.1% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 6,684,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,234 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Raymond James by 35.6% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,469,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $670,352,000 after buying an additional 1,435,490 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 400.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,610,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,964,000 after buying an additional 1,288,732 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,280,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,729,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

