RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded at Truist Securities

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $250.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $225.00. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $199.57 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $156.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

