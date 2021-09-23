Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for STAG Industrial (STAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) in the last few weeks:

9/22/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/14/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/11/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/7/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

9/4/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/28/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/21/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/20/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/13/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/7/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $47.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/6/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

8/3/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/31/2021 – STAG Industrial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/30/2021 – STAG Industrial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

7/29/2021 – STAG Industrial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE STAG traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.14. The company had a trading volume of 19,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $43.55. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

Get STAG Industrial Inc alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 299,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 53,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 645,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after buying an additional 23,594 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.