Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB)

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$47.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CSFB from C$42.00 to C$44.00.

9/1/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2021 – Laurentian Bank of Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$46.00.

Shares of TSE:LB traded up C$0.38 on Thursday, hitting C$40.75. The company had a trading volume of 95,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,066. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$25.74 and a 1-year high of C$45.13. The stock has a market cap of C$1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.18.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported C$1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$254.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$249.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3500004 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

