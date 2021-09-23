Reef Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges (REEF)

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Reef has a total market cap of $281.64 million and approximately $32.79 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Reef has traded 14% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.31 or 0.00331276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00056109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00127577 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00012718 BTC.

Reef Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 13,817,493,953 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

