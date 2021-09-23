Reflexer Ungovernance Token Trading Down 14.1% This Week (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market cap of $26.77 million and $428,688.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can now be bought for $217.70 or 0.00485647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

Reflexer Ungovernance Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 122,981 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Buying and Selling Reflexer Ungovernance Token

