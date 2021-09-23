Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.91. 170,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,220,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $131.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

