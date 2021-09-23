Regentatlantic Capital LLC Raises Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,648,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $351.76. The company had a trading volume of 18,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $354.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.64.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.