Regentatlantic Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,197 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 11,683 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTSH shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.13.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTSH traded up $1.84 on Thursday, hitting $77.23. 51,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

