Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 355 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Danaher by 116.6% in the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 11,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,568,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Danaher by 101.8% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 399,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after purchasing an additional 201,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $2.79 on Thursday, reaching $326.92. The stock had a trading volume of 56,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,306. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $201.44 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.53.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total transaction of $4,766,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

