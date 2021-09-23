Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after purchasing an additional 88,107 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $86.32. 57,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,347. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.96 and a 52 week high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

