Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing drugs that target microRNAs, called microRNA therapeutics. The Company’s products aim to treat or prevent hepatitis C infections, cardiovascular disease, fibrosis, oncology, immuno-inflammatory diseases, and metabolic diseases. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RGLS. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.32.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 198.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 117,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 78,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

